Police make changes, consider answering some calls by phone, amid virus pandemic

The threat of the coronavirus cannot stop police from doing their jobs, but it is changing how they do them.

"Just have to really rethink how we do police work in light of what could happen with the coronavirus," says Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith.

Green Bay Police are now taking extra measures to keep officers safe and virus-free.

How officers respond to traffic stops and certain calls is also changing.

"Every squad has hand sanitizer in the doorway," says patrol Officer Sheila Sleeter, showing us the cleaning items in her squad car. "We have wipes that are provided. The majority, if not all officers, carry latex gloves or rubber gloves in their pockets."

Sleeter, and all Green Bay Police officers, are being asked to be more cautious in their everyday work by wiping down squad cars as much as possible and using hand sanitizer after contact with others.

Every time they come in and out of the station itself, officers are asked to wash their hands in a newly designated handwashing station, where doors are propped open so they don't have to touch door handles.

"The community is counting on the police to being here, and we're going to be there. We just want to make sure our officers are staying as healthy as they can and are able to respond to all the calls that we need to," says Smith.

The chief is encouraging officers to keep their distance from people on traffic stops or other calls when possible.

"Most of the time, you can be six, eight, 10 feet away and still get your business done," he says. "We'll ask our officers to stay outside unless they're needed inside a person's house. A lot of police work can be conducted in somebody's front yard instead of at somebody's kitchen table."

While arrests are unavoidable, he asks officers to be conscious of the situation.

"If you have to put your hands on someone, we ask the officers to wear gloves and that they disinfect immediately afterwards," says Smith.

Police are also making plans if officers or their families get sick and they become short-staffed.

Chief Smith says they would have detectives help respond to regular calls or even change the response to those calls.

"We've got contingency plans to reduce the number of calls we respond to so the really low priority calls, we may just do that telephonically as opposed to person to person," says Smith.

While being as careful as they can be, Sleeter says the fundamentals of her police work cannot change.

"At the end of the day, if somebody is shooting at a school, I'm going into gunfire. If I'm going into an un-quarantined area to save a life, then that's what we're going to do."