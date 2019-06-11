Police make arrest for Oshkosh robbery

Oshkosh police says they have a suspect in custody for a robbery on the city's north side a week ago that prompted a school lockdown.

Tuesday afternoon, police arrested a 40-year-old man at his Oshkosh home for the robbery on W. Murdock Ave.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on June 3, a man walked into a business on the 200-block of W. Murdock and demanded money from the cashier. He got away with some money.

Police have not identified the business.

Police say the robber never showed a weapon, but nearby Oaklawn School went into a soft lockdown while police searched the area.