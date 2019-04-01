Police looking for dog involved in fight at Outagamie County Dog Park

Police are looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in a fight at the Outagamie County Dog Park.

It happened Sunday, March 31, at about 2:45 p.m. The park is located at 1300 N. French Road.

Fox Valley Metro Police say another dog and a person were hurt.

"The dog is described as medium build, black in color. The breed of the dog is believed to be a Pit Bull. The individual with the dog was described as male," says Fox Valley Metro Police Lt. Mark Wery.

If you have information, call Officer Samuel Gueli at 920-788-7505 or email samuel.gueli@fvmpd.org