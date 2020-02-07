Police issue more than 1,000 traffic citations through Slow Down Green Bay initiative

Green Bay Police say speedy drivers are the top complaint they get from people in the city.

This year, the department is making a concerted effort to slow people down through the Slow Down Green Bay initiative.

“Myself, have been just about hit by people who are going [fast], because they have no control,” said Judy Radtke who has lived along Basten Street for 22 years on the city’s east side.

She says she’s seen her fair share of people driving dangerously.

“We'll get people going down here in the same direction drag racing.”

Danz Elementary School is also right along Basten Street, which is one reason she's concerned about people's speed.

“There's a lot of young children in this area that play and a lot of pets and they don't stand a chance, if they were to wonder out into the street these people would not be able to stop,” said Radtke.

In January, police issued more than 1,100 traffic citations across the city.

On January 20, officers specifically focused on school zones. Police say in a six hour period, 58 citations were issued, 37 of them for speeding.

“One of the statistics, I don't know if it's shocking or disappointing maybe both, is that one of the citations was for operating while imparted which is a mid-day violation and it was for suspicion of illegal drug use,” said Operations Lt. Brad Strouf of the Green Bay Police Dept.

Officers are also on the lookout for distracted driving, yielding for pedestrians and if people are obeying the traffic lights.

So far this year there have been no traffic fatalities but to keep it that way, police will stay on their efforts to get people to slow down.

“We just encouraged and almost insisted that more attention be placed on traffic. By doing that, we were able to see based on numbers alone, there are enough traffic violations out there to justify this initiative,” said Lt. Strouf.

Neighbors who want to report a problem area can do so by clicking here.