Police investigating homicide on Green Bay's west side

Green Bay Police are investigating a homicide on the city's west side.

On April 1, at about 12:59 a.m., officers were called to a report of an unresponsive person on Clinton St.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Green Bay Police say the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim's name was not released. Police did not release information on potential suspects or the cause of death.

The scene is located east of 12th Av.

If you have information, call police at 920-448-3208.

To remain anonymous, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.

