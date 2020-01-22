Police investigating death of 56-year-old Green Bay man

Police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old Green Bay man.

The man's body was discovered Wednesday morning on the city's east side.

At about 6:40 a.m., officers received a report of a man on the ground next to a car in the 2100 block of Harold Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find the man dead.

Police say the public is not in danger. They say they have to treat the death as suspicious until they know exactly what happened.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday to determine the cause of death.

The man's name was not released.