Police investigate shots fired in Fond du Lac

Police are investigating a shooting in Fond du Lac.

In the early hours of Monday, officers were investigating a domestic abuse incident in the 600 block of Bruce Street when they heard several gunshots coming from the area of 19th Street.

Police located handgun casings in the road in the 200 block of 19th Street.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a vehicle.

"At this time, we are thankful that there are no reported injuries or property damage due to the gunshots," reads a statement from Assistant Police Chief Aaron Goldstein.

Police say they have developed a person of interest. They did not identify that person.

"There is no threat to the community at this time," says Goldstein.

Police have been going door-to-door in the neighborhood to meet with families.

The shooting happened at about 12:13 a.m.