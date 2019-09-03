Police investigate overnight incident in Kaukauna

There's a heavy police presence in Kaukauna as officers investigate an overnight incident near Highway 55 and County OO, also called Delanglade Street and Hyland Avenue.

Police have not said what happened, but a neighbor who lives in the area says she saw police, then heard guns shots about 1:20 Tuesday morning.

Highway 55 is closed southeast of I-41. The State Patrol says to use I-41 and County J as a detour.

Action 2 News has a crew on the scene, working to get update for you.