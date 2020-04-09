Police investigate gunshots on Green Bay's near west side

Green Bay Police are investigating gunshots on the near west side late Wednesday.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Dousman and N Norwood Av.

Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots. They also reported hearing "arguing" and "squealing tires."

Police searched the neighborhood and found no victims or property damage. They did locate spent shell casings and tire marks.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or online at www.432stop.com