Oshkosh boys in custody for stealing BB guns, shooting them at houses and cars

UPDATE 9/10:

Five Oshkosh boys have been taken into custody for stealing BB guns and shooting them at homes and vehicles in the city.

Four juveniles and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody for Criminal Damage to Property and Retail Theft.

Police say the BB guns used in the crimes were stolen from a local retail store.

Officers say they were able to crack the case with the help of tips from the community.

"The teamwork between our citizens and our police department was crucial in solving these incidents," says Officer Kate Mann.

No names were released.

The crimes happened during the overnight hours of Sept. 7-8.

The damage happened in the following neighborhoods:

1500 Block of Adams Avenue

1300 Block of Bismarck Avenue

900 Block of Bowen Street

1100 Block of Central Street

600-1200 Block of Grand Street

200 Block of Guenther Street

100 Block of Ida Avenue

200 Block of E Irving Avenue

1200 Block of Liberty Street

1500 Block of Westhaven Circle

400 Block of Union Avenue

1100 Block of W 6th Avenue

400 Block of W 10th Avenue

200 Block of W 16th Avenue

500 Block of W 17th Avenue

