Oshkosh boys in custody for stealing BB guns, shooting them at houses and cars

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 9/10:
Five Oshkosh boys have been taken into custody for stealing BB guns and shooting them at homes and vehicles in the city.
Four juveniles and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody for Criminal Damage to Property and Retail Theft.
Police say the BB guns used in the crimes were stolen from a local retail store.
Officers say they were able to crack the case with the help of tips from the community.
"The teamwork between our citizens and our police department was crucial in solving these incidents," says Officer Kate Mann.
No names were released.
The crimes happened during the overnight hours of Sept. 7-8.
The damage happened in the following neighborhoods:
1500 Block of Adams Avenue
1300 Block of Bismarck Avenue
900 Block of Bowen Street
1100 Block of Central Street
600-1200 Block of Grand Street
200 Block of Guenther Street
100 Block of Ida Avenue
200 Block of E Irving Avenue
1200 Block of Liberty Street
1500 Block of Westhaven Circle
400 Block of Union Avenue
1100 Block of W 6th Avenue
400 Block of W 10th Avenue
200 Block of W 16th Avenue
500 Block of W 17th Avenue
============================
INITIAL STORY
Oshkosh Police are investigating several cases of damage caused by people shooting BB guns.
Police are asking residents to check surveillance cameras to see if they captured any suspicious people or vehicles during that time.
If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5723.
To leave an anonymous tip, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.