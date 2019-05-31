Police identify suspect in Menasha standoff

Police have identified a man arrested following an hours-long standoff in Menasha.

Christopher D. Walsh, 35, is booked in the Winnebago County Jail on a probation hold. Police have recommended charges of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Failure to Comply with Taking a Person Into Custody.

Walsh is expected to make a court appearance Friday.

On May 29, dispatch received 911 calls from the 800 block of Fifth Street. A woman said Walsh, the father of her 15-month-old daughter, was "acting irrationally."

The mother, a 39-year-old Neenah woman, told officers that Walsh had "started to scream about her poisoning a bottle for the child." He then grabbed a handgun from the bedroom. The woman said Walsh was waiving the gun around and threatening to shoot officers.

Walsh took the child to a bedroom in the home.

Police from multiple departments surrounded the home. Hours passed before there was contact with Walsh. The Winnebago County Regional SWAT team negotiators were able to make contact with him in the early morning hours. They sent a robot in the home and officers followed.

Walsh held his daughter close and continued to threaten to shoot officers, police say.

At 10:30 a.m., Walsh agreed to place the child in a window. A SWAT team member grabbed the girl and got her to safety.

Walsh climbed out the window and was taken into custody.

A search warrant was executed at the home. Police found facsimile guns "located near where Christopher had been throughout the event."

Police say they also seized a cell phone and drug paraphernalia.

The child was not hurt. She was reunited with her mother.