Police identify all possible witnesses to unsolved Appleton shooting

Police have identified all potential witnesses to an unsolved fatal shooting in Appleton.

The Appleton Police Department says no charges have been filed in the shooting of Bobby Higgs.

On Sept. 15, Higgs was found dead in a basement of a residence in the 500 block of W. Johnston St. An autopsy found Higgs died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said there had been "some type of disturbance... between several individuals and multiple gunshots occurred."

Security camera photos of potential witnesses were made public after the shooting. Police announced Thursday that all of the people in those photos have been identified.

Again, no charges have been field in the Higgs case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.