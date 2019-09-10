Police handing out Packers Crime Prevention Cards

Green Bay Packers Crime Prevention Cards are here!

For the 37th year Packer cards will be handed out by local law enforcement to kids in the area.

The complete set is made up of 20 cards containing both players and coaching staff including Head Coach Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, Kenny Clark, and Jimmy Graham.

The back of each card contains information about each player with safety tips provided by students from Douglas School and Watertown Catholic School in Watertown, Wisconsin.

Each department will determine how cards will be given out.