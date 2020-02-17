Police find two dead in Kaukauna home

Two people were found dead in a Kaukauna home Monday morning.

Kaukauna Police Chief Jamie Graff says the public is not in danger.

At about 7:10 a.m., police were called to the report of a suspicious incident in the 1200 block of Crooks Av.

"Upon arrival Kaukauna Police found two deceased individuals inside the residence with suspicious injuries," Graff says.

The investigation is described as "active and ongoing."

Police did not release the names of the victims or the cause of death.

