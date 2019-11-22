Police execute search warrant at Menominee cannabis club

Officers seized cash, drugs and guns during the execution of search warrants at businesses in Menominee, Mich.

On Nov. 20, the Michigan State Police Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation unit executed warrants on Hush Lounge and "related businesses," according to Menominee Police.

Officers seized cash, records, narcotics and guns.

Hush Lounge, located at 1018 16th Avenue, calls itself a "private cannabis social club."

Menominee Police say the club is unlicensed. Marijuana is legal in Michigan, however the state requires marijuana dispensaries to be licensed.

No arrests were made. The case is under investigation.