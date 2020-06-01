Police deploy smoke during overnight violence in Green Bay

Green Bay Police say shots were fired overnight after a day of peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer.

A protester who spoke with Action 2 News said some people were taking advantage of what was a day of peaceful demonstrations in Green Bay.

A group of people gathered in downtown Green Bay late Sunday. Some people near the scene told Action 2 News that there was looting at a Marathon gas station at the corner of Walnut and Monroe. There was also a report of gunshots.

A SWAT truck and Wisconsin State Patrol officers responded to the scene.

At about midnight, officers deployed smoke to break up the group.

Police have not released any information about possible gunfire and looting.

Demonstrators chanted into the night. Those at the peaceful protest said the people taking part in violence were not part of the group to honor George Floyd and protest police brutality.

"We're honoring Floyd and how police did him wrong, but we're just out here taking advantage of it doing it wrong, it's not a good sight to see in the world. It's sad," said Jesus Sebastian.

Green Bay Police are expected to hold a news conference about the demonstrations. Action 2 News will bring it to you live online and on Facebook when it happens.

On Saturday and Sunday, a group of protesters gathered along the Walnut Street bridge. They made their way to the Green Bay Police station, where Police Chief Andrew Smith addressed the crowd. CLICK HERE to watch Chief Smith's address.

"We have a long way as far as accountability and the person that is responsible for holding officers accountable for the actions they take is me. I am responsible for what happens here in Green Bay. I am responsible for the men and women that work in that station that proudly serve the city of Green Bay. Let me tell you what, I think we’ve got some fantastic officers here and I think the officers in this police station look just like you," says Chief Smith.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with 3rd Degree Murder and Manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Court documents state Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes. Three other officers failed to intervene as Floyd stated that he couldn't breathe. Police had responded to a report that Floyd had passed a fake bill at a business.

Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck amid his cries for help spurred demonstrations across the country.

