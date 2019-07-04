Police credit heroic actions of neighbors in Kaukauna fire response

Police are crediting the "heroic actions of neighbors" during a fire in Kaukauna.

On July 4, police and firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 1300 block of Sullivan Avenue.

"If it had not been for the heroic actions of neighbors, this could have been a tragic incident," police say.

One neighbor called 911 to report the fire. Two other neighbors entered the garage and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. They also removed combustibles.

"They also used a bucket from rain barrel to pour water on the fire. The female neighbor went into the living area of the house to evacuate the family from inside. If it were not for these actions more property damage or even loss of life could have occurred," police say.

The department says damage appears to be minor. "These neighbors are true heroes on this Independence Day!"

The fire call came in at 12:57 p.m.

