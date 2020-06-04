Police arrest homeowner, visitors while investigating drugs at Manitowoc home

The Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit was executing a search warrant for suspected drug activity at a Manitowoc home, but that didn't seem to slow down traffic to the home.

Police made three arrests.

According to the sheriff's office, police were tipped off to drug-related activity at the home on the 800-block of Flambeau Street, on the city's south side.

Investigators watching the house saw numerous people coming and going -- short-term traffic that's associated with drug houses. The investigators then bought drugs from the people coming and going.

Officers say while they were executing the search warrant, the 43-year-old homeowner said he was aware of drug-related activity in his home and that he was buying drugs from people he allowed to stay in his home. He also admitted using drugs just before police arrived. He was wanted on charges in Two Rivers and could face additional felony drug charges.

While officers were searching the home, three more people came. A 34-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested after police found methamphetamines, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and $3,000 in his car. He's jailed on a probation hold while officers ask the district attorney's office for felony drug charges. The woman who came with him was not arrested.

A 29-year-old man who came to the house during the investigation was arrested in connection with a Two Rivers police investigation.