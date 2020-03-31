Police arrest 4 teens after sharing photos of convenience store burglaries

Sheboygan Police are crediting tips from the public for quickly solving two convenience store burglaries, resulting in four arrests.

Monday afternoon, police released security camera photos from the burglaries which happened on the city's south side on Wednesday, March 25, and Sunday, March 29.

Police say citizen tips led to the arrest of a 16-year-old, which led to more arrests. All of the suspects are teenagers who police expect will face burglary charges.

In both burglaries, the thieves entered through a door that was either unlocked or improperly locked. No employees were working at the time of the burglaries.

Police say thieves primarily targeted cigarettes and vaping products. Most of the stolen property was recovered.