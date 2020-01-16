Police and fire chiefs put wager on NFC Championship game

There's more than a Super Bowl on the line. The police and fire chiefs of Green Bay and San Francisco have put friendly wagers on the outcome of Sunday's NFC Championship.

The Green Bay Police Department announced on Facebook Thursday afternoon the police chief of the losing city will make a small, personal donation to the winner's non-profit police foundation. He will also wear the winning team's jersey and post the photo on social media.

The Green Bay Police Department added, "It would be a little difficult to find a 49er jersey in Wisconsin, but we are confident it won't be needed."

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith and San Francisco Chief of Police William "Bill" Scott worked together on the Los Angeles police force. Chief Smith reached out to Scott via Facebook Wednesday afternoon to set up the wager.

Green Bay Fire Chief David Litton and San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine "Neen" Nicholson will have money riding on the outcome of Sunday's game. The fire chief of the losing city will make a personal donation of $100 to the burn camp or burn prevention charity of the winner's choice.

The losing fire chief will also have to wear the winning team's jersey for a day and install a smoke detector with the winning team's logo on it. That will happen the Tuesday after the game.

The fire department in the winning city will also receive 50 smoke alarms donated by Kidde.