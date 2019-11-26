Police: Woman robbed four Green Bay businesses over seven-hour period

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to multiple robberies over a seven-hour period in Green Bay.

Brittney Gunderson is accused of holding up four separate businesses on Nov. 24.

The crime spree started at 1:59 that morning. That's when officers responded to the Bay Beach Shell at 1121 Radisson St. Witnesses said a woman entered the store, told the clerk she had a gun, and demanded money. She got away with cash.

At 8:55 a.m., police were called to investigate robberies at Pit Row Shell, 2030 University Ave., and Main Street BP, 1335 Main St.

While police were investigating those crimes, they learned the suspect was at it again--this time holding up the I.G. Mart at 1020 N. Irwin Ave.

Police say the suspect matched the description of the woman who held up Bay Beach Shell earlier that morning.

Witnesses to the latter crimes stated she pulled a handgun and demanded money.

No one was hurt during the robberies.

Police spotted the suspect's vehicle near the I.G. Mart. After a short chase, the woman hit the curb and blew a tire.

The suspect, identified as Brittney Gunderson, ran off before police caught up with her and took her into custody.

The Green Bay Police Department has referred charges of armed robbery and possession of marijuana to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.