Police: Vehicle theft suspect spit at officers, threatened to kill them

A man spit at officers and threatened to kill them after being arrested for stealing a car, according to Sturgeon Bay Police.

Jacob Miller, 27, is being held in the Door County Jail on multiple charges.

On Monday, at 11:12 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Egg Harbor Road for a report of a person who stole a car that had been left running in a parking lot.

A short time later, police were called to the area of Rhode Island Place where Miller had entered a residential garage and was attempting to hide.

The stolen car was located nearby. Door County K-9 Odinn helped track down Miller, who ran away from police. Miller again hid out in a residential garage. Officers found him and arrested him.

Sturgeon Bay Police say Miller resisted arrest and damaged a squad car. Officers took Miller to a hospital where he made "homicidal statements to kill an officer many times," reads a statement from the police department.

Miller also spit at police and tried to kick them.

Miller was later taken to the Door County Jail on a probation hold. Police say he faces these charges:

--Operate a Motor vehicle without Owner's Consent

--Trespass to a Dwelling

--Operating While Under the Influence (1st Offense) --Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

--Battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer

--Throwing or Discharging Bodily Fluids at a Public Safety Worker