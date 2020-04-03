Police: Teen arrested after allegedly shooting at home

Sheboygan Police say a 13-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly firing three shots into the front of a home.

According to police, officers were called to a home near the intersection of N. 11th Street and Logan Avenue at about 12:46 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found three shots had been fired by a person into the front of a home, which was occupied at the time, however police say no one was injured.

Police say the officers who arrived were able to identify a suspect, a 13-year-old Sheboygan boy, and took him into custody.

The name of the suspect hasn't been released to WBAY.

At this time, the teen is in secure custody at the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center, and a charge of Recklessly Endangering Safety is pending.

During the investigation, police say they found evidence from the shooting, including the firearm used.

Police say they're still unsure of a motive, and continue to investigate the incident.

In addition, they encourage anyone who owns firearms to secure them at all times when they aren't in use.