Police: Suspicious box on Two Rivers beach investigated, determined not a threat

Police say investigators have determined a suspicious box reported on Neshotah Beach is not a threat.

According to Two Rivers police, officers were called at 11:06 a.m. Saturday morning about a suspicious box in parking lot six on Neshotah Beach.

When officers arrived, they closed the 500 block of Zlatnik Drive to vehicle traffic, and restricted pedestrian movement in the area.

Officials add they called the Brown/Outagamie County Bomb Squad, who responded and determined the box wasn't a threat.

Police say the box was then disposed.