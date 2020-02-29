Police: Several victims treated in stabbing incident

Police in Green Bay are investigating a stabbing incident that involves “several individuals.”

It happened on the city’s west side on S. Chestnut Avenue around “bar time,” according to a press release sent by Green Bay Police.

Officials say right now several people are being treated for their injuries at local hospitals. It appears to be an isolated incident and police say the public is not believed to be in any danger.

This is a developing story.


