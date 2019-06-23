Police: Reminder to lock car doors to avoid theft

Police are reminding people to be vigilant and lock car doors to avoid theft.

The Sheboygan Police Department said there has been a string of property getting stolen inside vehicles that are not locked. Police said the thefts are usually committed by juveniles and opportunists, as well as those looking for money for addiction reasons.

Officials said summer is the time when the weather is nicer, and those inclined to steal will be out more often looking to supplement their needs with your personal property.

Police said “be vigilant in your neighborhoods and report suspicious activity.”

