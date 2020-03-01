Police: One man in custody after 'intentional' hit and run in Grand Chute

One man is in custody after Grand Chute Police say he purposefully hit a man with his vehicle Saturday night, before driving away.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at Woodman’s Food Market on the 500 block of N Westhill Boulevard in Grand Chute.

Lt. David Maas says the victim was hit by the vehicle while he was standing in front of the store. Maas said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

During the investigation, Maas said the incident ‘showed that it was an intentional act of violence’, but the driver and victim didn’t know each other.

Eventually, Grand Chute Police found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident and arrested the driver. Maas said the driver tried to disarm a police officer while they were being taken into custody, but the driver was unsuccessful.

The driver was taken to Outagamie County Jail and will likely face several charges including first degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run causing injury, attempt to disarm a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

The Grand Chute Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run incident to contact them at 920-832-1575 or text GCPD and your tip to 847411 to remain anonymous.

