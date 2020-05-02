Police: No one injured after 'drugged driver' hits home in Green Bay

No one is injured after police say a ‘drugged driver’ hit a house in Green Bay Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Jason Allen with the Green Bay Police Department said it happened at 4:25 p.m. on the 2200 block of Maccauz Drive.

Lt. Allen said a person was outside mowing the lawn when the vehicle hit the house. He said there were also people inside the home, but no one was injured.

Lt. Allen said a 32-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested for operating while intoxicated. Lt. Allen said illegal drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Red Cross is helping out because there was substantial damage done to the home.

