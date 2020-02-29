Police: Mother, man arrested in death of 4-year-old child

South Milwaukee police have arrested a man and woman in the death of a 4-year-old child.

The child's 21-year-old mother and a 22-year-old man were taken into custody Friday pending charges next week.

South Milwaukee police officers and paramedics were sent Friday morning to a report of an unresponsive child.

Police say life-saving efforts were performed, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will also be performed.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.)