Police: Missing toddler never left apartment building

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing toddler Thursday morning in Freedom -- but after a massive response by rescuers, they discovered the young child didn't go far.

Deputies say a two-year-old girl wandered away from her apartment while her parents were asleep.

Within an hour, there were more than 100 first responders involved in the search, including police, firefighters and EMS personnel from Freedom, Vandenbroek, Grand Chute, Appleton, Grand Chute police K9, and Outagamie County Emergency Management.

Eighty minutes after that distressing call, the child was found in a neighboring apartment. The neighbor was taking care of the girl while trying to find her parents.