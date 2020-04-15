Police: Man with gun fatally shot outside Wisconsin hospital

Police say officers fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them outside the emergency department entrance of a Wisconsin hospital.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot of Waukesha Memorial Hospital about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found him armed with a handgun near the emergency department entrance.

The hospital about 19 miles west of Milwaukee was locked down as officers began talking with the man, repeatedly asking him to drop the gun. Police say he was shot after aiming the gun at officers. Police did not say why the man had gone to the hospital for treatment.

