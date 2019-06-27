Police: Man says he's assaulted multiple children in Door County

Sturgeon Bay Police have arrested a 28-year-old man who has admitted to sexually assaulting "multiple children within Door County."

Police says the suspect, Duryea Johnson, is facing several child sex charges.

Johnson was arrested June 25 as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation. Police say he made arrangements to meet who he believed to be a 15-year-old boy for sex. It was an undercover officer.

Officers took him into custody.

"Johnson admitted to viewing and possessing child pornography on his mobile device. A search warrant was executed at Johnson’s residence and Johnson’s electronic devices were seized, where they will be examined by a Sturgeon Bay Police Department Forensic Expert," reads a statement from the department.

Police say Johnson admitted to sexually assaulting multiple children in Door County. Police are working to identify those children.

Johnson has been booked into the Door County Jail. Police have recommended charges to the District Attorney's Office.

The department says more information will be released in the future.

