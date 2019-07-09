Police: Man exposed himself to children outside Green Bay school

A Green Bay man is accused of exposing himself to children leaving an event at Franklin Middle School on Monday.

According to police, a caller reported a man exposing himself in the parking lot at 5:15 p.m.

An 11-year-old girl and her mother told police they saw the man walking on the sidewalk with his pants down to his knees.

Police looked at security video from the school and saw the man following a boy who was getting into a car, then exposing himself in view of the boy's car.

An officer found a man matching the description and noticed the zipper on the man's pants was wide open. Mohamed Sulub, 21, told the officer he was hanging around the school to play a soccer game but no one had arrived yet. He denied taking his pants down or exposing himself.

Sulub was charged Tuesday with one count of exposing his genitals to a child and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior. The first count carries up to three-and-a-half years in prison.