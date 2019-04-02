Police: Howard auto scam suspect played on emotion of victims

A Howard man accused of stealing money and vehicles in a fake car sales scheme is now facing multiple criminal charges in Brown County.

Prosecutors have filed 10 counts against James W. Nys, 26. Nine counts are for Theft by False Representation and one count is for Obstructing an Officer.

Action 2 News first reported about the case in the summer of 2018. Victims reported losing money and cars to a man who was later identified as James Nys.

"What we find a little troubling with this case is we were seeing a pattern of him explaining to people, 'well take me to court, just take me to court,'" says Lt. Rick Belanger, Green Bay Police Dept.

Investigators call it an "automobile purchasing scam." Nys would respond to Facebook posts or Craigslist ads for car sales and contact the owners. In some instances, he did the same thing to people who had cars for sale outside their homes. Nys would write up a contract and promise to make payments at a later time.

However, victims never received those payments.

"In turn, Mr. Nys would take custody of the vehicle, leave with it, never make any payments, and in some cases, he would re-sell the vehicles," Belanger says.

It wasn't just people selling cars who were victimized. Police say some vehicles had liens on them. That made people who purchased cars from Nys also became victims.

When the agreed upon date of payment arrived, Nys would tell victims that he was in Ohio on business, or that he had moved to California.

"There was also some game playing of, 'my spouse is ill or we're in hardship', something to that affect, where Mr. Nys played on the emotions of that with these victims," Belanger says.

In one incident, records show Nys left his car with a victim as collateral. He drove off in his "new" vehicle and promised to pay within a week. He came back the next day and told the victim that he had forgotten something and needed the keys to the collateral car. He drove off and told the victim that he "would see him in court."

"It was kind of the honor system and people would feel bad for him," Belanger says.

By August, Nys had racked up eight victims, police say. That's when he was arrested on a probation violation.

"He sat his time on a revocation and got out in December. By February, we had a new victim already," Belanger says.

Police say the victim tried to buy a truck from Nys, who took off with the money and the truck.

The victim went to police. Nys found out. Court records show Nys tried to bribe the victim. When Nys showed up with the bribe, police arrested him.

Nys is due back in court on April 30.

His attorney has not returned our call for comment.

"It's nice to have it done, and it's even better to, I think, get him held accountable and get him to realize that what you're doing is criminal, obviously, and you're going to be held accountable," Belanger says.

