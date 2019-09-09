Armed man at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital surrenders

Sheboygan Police say a man who was armed at the beginning of a situation at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital Monday afternoon surrendered his weapon and then himself.

Police say the man was "experiencing a mental health crisis." He was taken into custody and is now being evaluated.

Nobody was hurt.

Sheboygan police had earlier asked people to avoid the hospital while dealing with the situation at the hospital at 2629 North 7th St., even people with appointments. Traffic around the hospital is now back to normal, police said.