Police: 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound on the city's northwest side.

The Journal Sentinel reports police responded to a report of a shooting at 1:17 a.m. Saturday and found the child suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

Police say officers started CPR and members of the Wauwatosa Fire Department attempted advanced life saving measures, but the boy died.

Police say no arrests have been made and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

