Police: 2 wanted for questioning regarding Green Bay shooting, 1 considered armed and dangerous

Green Bay Police say they're looking for two people who are wanted for questioning related to a shooting incident on the west side of Green Bay on April 7.

According to police, Manuel Mendoza and Dolores Garcia are both wanted, and are believed they are together at this point.

Police add they have ties to Green Bay, Shawano and the Menominee Tribal reservation areas.

Officials say they believe everyone involved in the shooting are known to each other, and this was a targeted incident.

Mendoza, according to police, should be considered armed and dangerous, and shouldn't be approached.

Police told WBAY they were called to Western Avenue around 2 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man had been shot in the back.

A parking lot in the vicinity of the Western Adobe Apartments complex was taped off for a period of time during the incident.

Western Avenue was blocked off between Rutgers and Perkins, however no one was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, by downloading the P3 app through Google Play or the App store, or by clicking here.