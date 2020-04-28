Police: 2 arrested for Appleton robbery

Police say two people are in custody following a robbery earlier this month in Appleton.

According to Appleton police, Marquis Lewis, 24, and Daniel Patrykus, 23, have been arrested for the incident.

Lewis is currently held in the Sheboygan County Jail, and Patrykus is being held at the Cook County, Chicago Illinois jail.

Formal charges of Armed Robbery are still pending at the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office.

According to police, officers were called to the Boost Mobile Store on the 600 block of W. Wisconsin Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on April 17.

An employee told officers that two men had entered the store, robbed them and then ran out of the store in an unknown direction.