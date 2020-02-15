Police: 14-year-old held in Barnard College student death in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College student, Tessa Majors, in a Manhattan park in December.

In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, a woman walks past a make-shift memorial for Tessa Majors inside the Barnard College campus in New York. Majors, a 18-year-old Barnard College freshman from Virginia, was fatally stabbed in a park near the school's campus. New York City's annual homicide total has eclipsed 300 for the first time since 2016, and other crime categories are also trending higher. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news conference Saturday that the male suspect has been indicted by a grand jury and was taken into custody Friday night without incident.

Officials say he is being charged as an adult with one count of intentional murder and one count of felony murder. Officials say an arraignment is set for Feb. 19.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.