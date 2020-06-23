Police: 1 still hospitalized, no one in custody following fatal Seymour Park shooting

Police tell WBAY they still don't have anyone in custody following a fatal shooting in Green Bay's Seymour Park Friday night.

Large police presence at Seymour Park on Green Bay's west side on June 19, 2020 (WBAY photo)

Action 2 News first reported about the incident as breaking news Friday, when three people were shot - one of them fatally - on the city's West Side.

On Tuesday, police told us they don't have anyone in custody yet, but investigators are looking for some persons of interest, and plan to give more information about them in the coming days.

Police also told us one of the shooting victims is still in the hospital, while the other victim has been released.