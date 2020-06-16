Plea hearings set for KGB "brothers" in armed church incident

Two friends of a former Green Bay Packers player who showed up armed to a church Christmas program have reached an agreement with prosecutors.

Jordan T. Salmi, 25, and Ryan R. DeSmith, 22, appeared before a Brown County judge Monday for a final pre-trial. Online court records show each man has a plea/sentencing hearing scheduled for June 24. That indicates a plea agreement has been reached.

Salmi and DeSmith are charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and Disorderly Conduct related to an incident at Assembly of God Church in Green Bay.

Salmi and DeSmith are members of the Hebrew Israelite faith with former Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila. KGB allegedly did not approve of his children attending a Christmas pageant at the church.

On Dec. 17, Salmi and DeSmith went to the church armed with loaded guns. Police asked them to leave, but they refused, according to a criminal complaint. They were taken into custody.

Both men were concealing guns in the front waistband of their pants. DeSmith had a semi-automatic pistol and an extra magazine holding 11 9 mm Luger rounds in his pocket. He was also concealing a knife with a 4.5 inch blade in his waistband. DeSmith had no ID and would not identify himself.

Salmi was found to have a semi-automatic pistol with a loaded 12-round magazine.

KGB also showed up at the church, telling police that his children are his "property" and that Salmi and DeSmith are his "brothers."

DeSmith and Salmi made headlines for contentious court appearances in which they tested the patience of the court commissioner, judge and prosecutor.

They each claimed to be an "idiot" before the court and said they did not understand the language used in court. They've attempted to fine police and court officials.

"I don't know what you're saying, because I don't speak legalese, I don't speak Chinese, I don't speak Vietnamese. I need to know that we're speaking man-to-man, that we're speaking layman's terms. I don't understand that language. I put in a notice that I'm an idiot before the court," Salmi told a court commissioner.

The charges against Salmi and DeSmith are misdemeanors.

