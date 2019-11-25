Plea hearing set for man charged in drunk driving crash that injured girls

A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Green Bay man charged in a drunk driving crash that injured three young girls.

Gustavus Dalton, 39, is scheduled to appear in Outagamie County Court Dec. 16 for the plea hearing.

Dalton was initially scheduled to stand trial in the case in October. A plea hearing typically indicates an agreement has been reached to avoid trial.

Dalton is charged with two counts of Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle; 4th Offense OWI; and 4th Offense Operating with Prohibited Alcohol Concentration with a passenger under 16.

The crash happened June 24 at the intersection of County Road C and County Road E in the Seymour area.

According to a criminal complaint, Dalton said that he drove through the intersection and the rear end of his truck was hit by another vehicle.

Dalton's six-year-old daughter was airlifted from the scene. His four-year-old daughter was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

A 3-year-old girl was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene. Officials say Dalton is the girl's guardian.

A deputy who spoke with Dalton at the scene said he appeared to have "glossy eyes." The deputy noticed the "odor of intoxicants coming from his person."

Dalton said that he had consumed two "tall boy" cans of "Hurricane." Tall boys are 16 oz. cans.

"He initially indicated that he consumed the alcoholic beverages before picking up his girls, though he would later indicate that he was actually consuming the beverages in the vehicle as he was driving with the girls in the rear seat," reads the criminal complaint.