Plea hearing in Brown County child abuse case delayed

One of the three defendants in a Brown County case involving the abuse of adopted children won't enter a plea to the charges for several months.

The plea hearing for Steven Windey, 27, was delayed until February.

Windey is charged with three crimes, including attempted strangulation or suffocation.

Prosecutors say he abused his adopted brother and sisters dating back to 2006.

The children, who were 14 and 15 years old at the time, said they were punched, choked and thrown against walls. They also said they were forced to eat excessive amounts of oatmeal, then forced to eat what they threw up.

The parents, Donald and Sharon Windey, are also charged.

Donald Windey had three counts of repeated child sexual assault filed against him last week. He'll be arraigned later this month. Separately, a jury trial on the abuse charges is scheduled in January.

Sharon Windey has a jury trial scheduled to begin next month.