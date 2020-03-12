Players disappointed by changes to WIAA tournament

The coronavirus is already impacting post-season high school basketball in Wisconsin.

Thursday afternoon we learned the WIAA boys tournament won't be hosted at the Kohl Center in Madison. League officials plan to meet to discuss the remainder of the boys' basketball playoffs and the continuing of the girls' tournament.

While we wait to hear where -- or if -- the boys will play, the girls' tournament is underway right now in Ashwaubenon.

Earlier, we learned teams are only allowed 88 tickets each for fans to watch them play.

"It was extremely difficult. There was a lot of tears shed from a lot of us," basketball player Julianna Rosen said.

Coming from a small town and a close-knit community, the Clear Lake girls' basketball team is used to a lot of noise in the background.

"Our community is so strong, and they follow us wherever we go," Madison Zimmer said.

But for this weekend's state tournament, cheers from the crowd will be a lot quieter than normal.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, each team participating this weekend is only allowed to have 88 people attend. Each player can only choose four relatives or friends.

"It's just huge to so many people and all the people that have gotten us to this point as well as ourselves," Clear Lake player Maggie Rosen said.

The team says what makes things worse is that this is their first time back at the tournament since 1997.

"A lot of sports teams and a lot of things that go into them kind of make up the community, so not having the support is something that we're not used to," Maggie said.

Even though most of their fans won't be here, the girls say the games must go on.

"We're going to try our hardest to play our game out there," Maggie said.

"At home they will still be cheering as loud as they can and giving us all their support that they can," Madison said.

