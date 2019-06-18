Plans show Dave & Busters, Panda Express and more for Ashwaubenon

We're getting our first look at site plans for a proposed Dave & Busters at the Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon.

Plans were submitted to the village Tuesday and obtained by Action 2 News.

The arcade/restaurant/sports bar would go into the space previously occupied by Younkers Furniture Gallery.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DAVE & BUSTERS SITE PLAN

The arcade is listed as 10,066 sq. ft. Plans also show a party room and sports lounge.

The site plan includes proposed locations for Panda Express, Mission BBQ, and Blaze Pizza outside of the mall. These chain restaurants would be located on mall property, among the businesses along Oneida Street.

CLICK HERE FOR PANDA EXPRESS PLAN

CLICK HERE FOR MISSION BBQ PLAN

CLICK HERE FOR BLAZE PIZZA PLAN

Panda Express is a "fast casual Chinese restaurant." Mission BBQ serves up pulled pork, ribs and brisket. Blaze Pizza offers custom artisinal pizzas.

The plans will have to go before committees and the Village Board for approval.

Speculation about Dave & Busters spread on social media last weekend after it posted an opening for a general manager at a Green Bay location. The address was listed for Bay Park Square Mall.

Action 2 News has reached out to Dave & Busters for comment, but they haven't returned our calls and emails.

We also contacted Simon Property Group, which owns Bay Park Square. The company expressed excitement about potential news coming in the future. However, it couldn't confirm anything about Dave & Busters.

Dave & Busters has two locations in Wisconsin--Madison and Wauwatosa.