Plans in the works for bike skills course at Baird Creek Triangle Ski Hill

Some changes to Triangle Ski Hill at Baird Creek are planned for this year, making the area more attractive for all types of bikers.

“Baird Creek itself, with its mountain biking trails, is highly technical,” said Holly Baseman, the Executive Director for the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation.

Baseman says the trails are steep, curvy and rocky making it challenging for the novice mountain biker.

Now, plans are in the works to put in a skills course with about 10 obstacles to appeal to all riders.

“What we're looking at is a series of wooden and steal features that will be fabricated in factory and brought out and installed; as well as some dirt features, some berms and tabletops. Real basic things but enough to really keep everybody's interest,” said Jim Hinze, a board member of the foundation.

The half mile course will be just off of Triangle Hill on the Green Bay's east side. Baseman says It’s something the community has been asking for.

The plans also include building a changing pavilion just off of the parking lot, overlooking the skills course.

“Right now there's so many different places to get on the trail. 10:03 so we'd just like to establish a home base for it,” said Hinze.

The project is expected to cost about $130,000 which the foundation is currently in the process of raising money for.

“We're hoping that we just see a lot of community support in wanting to fund something like this,” said Baseman.

