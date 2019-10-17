Plane collides with pickup truck in Brown County

Emergency responders on the scene of the collision of an airplane and a truck.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office tells Action 2 News a small plane was coming in to land at an airfield just off County MM and it collided with a pickup truck.

There are critical injuries.

County MM, also known as Dutchman Road, is closed between Hidden Valley Lane and Rookie Lane. Deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area.

