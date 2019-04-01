Pinwheels recognize child abuse victims

Passers-by will see a very visual reminder in Green Bay about the impact of child abuse and the organizations that work tirelessly against it.

There are 160 pinwheels spinning outside Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center at 503 S. Monroe Ave., representing the number of suspected child abuse and neglect victims helped by the center in the first three months of this year.

Willow Tree gives children and family members a safe place to report physical or sexual abuse. It provides forensic interviews, medical evaluations, and ongoing counseling and advocacy in these cases.

"Our main focus is not only to help them get through the investigative process but help them to continue to heal even after the investigation in closed," Willow Tree's Kristie Sickel said.

The Pinwheels for Prevention display is put up every year in April, which is Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.