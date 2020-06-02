Pink Flamingos set fundraising challenges after softball game cancellation

De Pere's Pink Flamingos continue to raise funds for the community despite not holding their annual slow pitch softball classic due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual fundraiser was scheduled to happen in July. However, the cancellation is not stopping the organization from setting fundraising goals for the summer.

The Pink Flamingos want to raise $37,000 by July 16. As of this publication, they've raised $9,637. CLICK HERE to learn how to donate.

This year, the Pink Flamingos are challenging their softball teams to raise $2,000. They're also challenging the community to make $20 donations.

"We're also the community and challenging community members that have been a part of the Flamingo to ask someone else to donate $20. This could really be an incredible movement and just show the power of the Flamingo family," says Trevor Ramseier, De Pere Pink Flamingos.

The group also plans to launch new Pink Flamingo merchandise this summer.

The Pink Flamingos have been raising money for charity in De Pere for 30 years.

CLICK HERE to make a donation.

