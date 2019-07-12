Pink Flamingos donate $1,000 in honor of Kristyn Allen's twin daughters

A special moment on Action 2 News This Morning- The Pink Flamingo Classic presents a $1,000 check to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, in the names of Action 2 News Reporter Kristyn Allen's daughters, Braelyn and Brielle.

Action 2 News Reporter Kristyn Allen surprised by Pink Flamingo's donation in honor of her twin daughters. (WBAY photo)

Kristyn's reaction says it all- watch the video above!

She was doing a live a report previewing the softball tournament on Action 2 News This Morning when event coordinator Bryan Vande Hei surprised her with the check presentation.

Thank you to everyone who takes part in the Pink Flamingo Classic!

The annual softball tournament raises money for local deserving organizations and causes. It's raised more than $1,000,000 in the past 35 years.

Kristyn's twin girls were born healthy in December, but at only a few weeks old, both came down with a virus that can severely affect the respiratory tracts of children.

Both Braelyn and Brielle were treated at Children's. Braelyn was hit the hardest and fought for her life in the Intensive Care Unit. Doctors surgically attached an ECMO machine that pumped blood out of her body, oxygenated it and then recirculated it. It gave her little lungs a chance to heal. She was hospitalized for ten weeks.

The girls are now back at home with Kristyn, her husband Greg, and their big sister Bailey.

